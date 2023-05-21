Richmond Flying Squirrels rally to defeat Akron RubberDucks, 6-4

Wade Meckler delivered a go-ahead single in part of a two-run seventh inning to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 6-4 comeback win over the Akron RubberDucks Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (19-18), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, welcomed their 5 millionth fan in franchise history and continue to lead Double-A in overall and average attendance.

Tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Hayden Cantrelle drew a walk then stole second and third. Simon Whiteman walked and Meckler bashed an RBI single to right field, sending the Flying Squirrels to a one-run lead.

Later in the inning, Marco Luciano walked with the bases loaded to pad the Richmond advantage to 6-4.

Blake Rivera (Win, 1-1) worked two scoreless innings over the seventh and eighth. Evan Gates (Save, 4) stranded a pair of runners in the top of the ninth with a flyout, groundout and a strikeout.

The RubberDucks pulled ahead, 1-0, in the first inning off an RBI double from Bryan Lavastida.

Jose Tena padded the Akron lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning.

Cantrelle drew a one-out walk and Meckler batted a single to put runners at first and second. Vaun Brown crushed a three-run homer to center field and gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead. It was Brown’s first Double-A homer.

The RubberDucks fought back with two solo home runs from Jonathan Rodriguez and Gabriel Rodriguez in the top of the fourth to capture a 4-3 lead.

With a runner at third and one out in the fourth inning, Riley Mahan evened the score, 4-4, with a sacrifice fly to plate Carter Aldrete.

Right-hander Mason Black (0-1, 4.62) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Tanner Burns (2-1, 2.93).

