Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond flying squirrels drop seventh straight with 9 1 loss to erie
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels drop seventh straight with 9-1 loss to Erie

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball richmond flying squirrels
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell 9-1 to the Erie SeaWolves Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (21-26), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have dropped three straight against the SeaWolves (27-21), the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, and have lost seven consecutive games.

On the first pitch of the ballgame, Trei Cruz punched a solo home run against Richmond starter Nick Zwack (Loss, 1-3) and moved Erie to a 1-0 lead.

The SeaWolves pushed ahead, 2-0, in the top of the second inning when Diego Rincones lined an RBI single to center field.

Erie increased its lead to 7-0 with a five-run top of the third. Jake Holton drove in the first run of the frame with a single and Andrew Navigato moved the SeaWolves to a four-run lead with an RBI double. With two runners on and one out, Rincones reached on a Richmond fielding error and plated both baserunners.

Luis Santana capped the scoring in the third with an RBI single to boost Erie’s advantage to 7-0.

The SeaWolves starter Keider Montero (Win, 3-1) held Richmond to two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out a career-high nine batters.

After back-to-back singles to start the seventh inning, Jimmy Glowenke broke the shutout with an RBI single and closed the score to 7-1. It marked Glowenke’s first Double-A hit and RBI.

The SeaWolves upped their advantage to 9-1 in the ninth inning off a two-RBI single from Holton, gaining his second hit of the night.

Simon Whiteman drove a one-out double to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Flying Squirrels went down with two flyouts to close out the ballgame.

Richmond reliever Parker Dunshee notched a season-high four strikeouts over 2.2 innings of work. Randy Rodriguez put together 2.2 scoreless innings while holding the SeaWolves to one baserunner and fired in three strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will take on the SeaWolves Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond. Right-hander Mason Black (0-4, 5.79) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Ty Madden (0-1, 3.38).

On Friday, the Flying Squirrels will host Girl Scout Night presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch. Girl Scout Troops from all over the area will take the field for a pre-game parade & earn a Flying Squirrels scout patch. In addition, the Squirrels cheer on women & girls’ achievements on and off the field. The game will also feature Funnville Friday Happy Hour with two-dollar 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands and two-dollar fountain sodas a the Pepsi Fountain from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors on Friday
2 Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas
3 U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide
4 Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history
5 Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Latest News

police car
Local

Virginia State Police investigating two recent ATV thefts in Augusta County

Chris Graham
reece beekman
Sports

Podcast: Breaking down the surprising, but obviously good, news about Reece Beekman

Jerry Ratcliffe

Reece Beekman waited until nearly the final seconds to get off his shot, appropriately enough for a Tony Bennett-coached guy, but Beeks is back in the fold at Virginia for one more season.

Local

Charlottesville: Dogwood Properties purchase providing affordable housing

Rebecca Barnabi

Dogwood Properties has been purchased by the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) to ensure affordable housing.

Sports

Churchill Downs implements new safety measures after deaths of 12 horses

Rebecca Barnabi
tim kaine
U.S./World

Kaine: Mountain Valley Pipeline bill provisions have ‘nothing to do with the debt ceiling’

Chris Graham
comparing baby formula at store
U.S./World

Legislation would end tariffs on baby formula, alleviate supply chain challenges

Rebecca Barnabi
food grocery store
Virginia

2023 Farm Bill Summit discusses food security, agriculture sector priorities

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy