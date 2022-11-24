Report: Chesapeake Walmart shooter was upset at change in employment status

The Walmart night manager who killed six employees and wounded six others on Tuesday night had a manifesto on his phone indicating that he was upset at a change in his employment status and felt he was being harassed about it by fellow employees.

This is from reporting by WAVY-TV in Hampton Roads, which reported that a law enforcement source had told the station that there was a list of people that Andre Bing, 31, had intended to target found at the Walmart, but a search of Bing’s home on Wednesday found nothing in terms of additional weapons, ammunition or information about the victims.

Bing took his own life after the mass shooting.

Described by former co-workers as a loner, Bing’s life is a mystery. He had no readily apparent social-media presence, and didn’t have a criminal record or traffic violations, according to an online review of court records from Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The only record of any kind related to Bing is a property record – he purchased a three-bedroom house in Chesapeake in 2019.

A neighbor said she only saw Bing when he cut his lawn, and that he appeared to live alone.

“His yard is immaculate,” the neighbor, Vera McDuffie, told the Washington Post.

Her husband, James, said he had spoken with Bing once, and that Bing had told him that his mother and sister had died of COVID in New York City.

Co-workers told CNN that Bing had exhibited odd and vaguely threatening behaviors.

One co-worker, Donya Prioleau, who was in the breakroom when Bing started firing, said Bing was “condescending when he spoke to us. He didn’t have good communication skills. He was quite mean to a lot of us.”

A former co-worker, Shaundrayia Reese, described Bing as a loner who was “always saying the government was watching him. He didn’t like social media, and he kept black tape on his phone camera.

“Everyone always thought something was wrong with him,” Reese said.

Another former co-worker, Joshua Johnson, told CNN that Bing had said that “if he ever got fired from his job, he would retaliate, and people would remember who he was.”