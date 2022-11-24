Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news report chesapeake walmart shooter was upset at change in employment status
Local/Virginia

Report: Chesapeake Walmart shooter was upset at change in employment status

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

The Walmart night manager who killed six employees and wounded six others on Tuesday night had a manifesto on his phone indicating that he was upset at a change in his employment status and felt he was being harassed about it by fellow employees.

This is from reporting by WAVY-TV in Hampton Roads, which reported that a law enforcement source had told the station that there was a list of people that Andre Bing, 31, had intended to target found at the Walmart, but a search of Bing’s home on Wednesday found nothing in terms of additional weapons, ammunition or information about the victims.

Bing took his own life after the mass shooting.

Described by former co-workers as a loner, Bing’s life is a mystery. He had no readily apparent social-media presence, and didn’t have a criminal record or traffic violations, according to an online review of court records from Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The only record of any kind related to Bing is a property record – he purchased a three-bedroom house in Chesapeake in 2019.

A neighbor said she only saw Bing when he cut his lawn, and that he appeared to live alone.

“His yard is immaculate,” the neighbor, Vera McDuffie, told the Washington Post.

Her husband, James, said he had spoken with Bing once, and that Bing had told him that his mother and sister had died of COVID in New York City.

Co-workers told CNN that Bing had exhibited odd and vaguely threatening behaviors.

One co-worker, Donya Prioleau, who was in the breakroom when Bing started firing, said Bing was “condescending when he spoke to us. He didn’t have good communication skills. He was quite mean to a lot of us.”

A former co-worker, Shaundrayia Reese, described Bing as a loner who was “always saying the government was watching him. He didn’t like social media, and he kept black tape on his phone camera.

“Everyone always thought something was wrong with him,” Reese said.

Another former co-worker, Joshua Johnson, told CNN that Bing had said that “if he ever got fired from his job, he would retaliate, and people would remember who he was.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva football

Three-star wideout Amare Thomas decommits from University of Virginia
Chris Graham
odu football

Game Notes: ODU Football closes 2022 season at South Alabama on Saturday
Chris Graham

ODU opened the 2022 season with a stunning upset win over Virginia Tech, battled UVA to the final play in a narrow loss in Charlottesville, dominated Coastal Carolina, which is currently 9-1 on the season.

road construction

Lynchburg District Traffic Update: Road construction, maintenance for Nov. 28-Dec. 2
Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule for road construction and maintenance in the Lynchburg District for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

holiday party

Five tips for navigating gaslighters at your family holiday gathering
Crystal Graham
coach mox

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 6-0 with 62-41 win over Campbell
Chris Graham
Virginia Tech women’s basketbal

Women’s Basketball: Bench play keys Virginia Tech to 73-57 win over Missouri in the Bahamas
Roger Gonzalez
dog in animal shelter

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA kennels over capacity; adoption special this weekend
Crystal Graham