Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Redesign of Mountain Valley Pipeline extension project goes ‘to the heart’ of prior public interest
Climate, Politics, Virginia

Redesign of Mountain Valley Pipeline extension project goes ‘to the heart’ of prior public interest

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Mountain Valley Pipeline
(© Malachi Jacobs – Shutterstock)

Virginia and North Carolina legislators are calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to require a new certificate application for the “redesigned” Southgate Project of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

U.S. Reps. Jennifer McClellan of Virginia, Robert C. “Bobby” Scott of Virginia, Valerie Foushee of North Carolina and Kathy Manning of North Carolina today wrote to (FERC).

The Southgate Project of the MVP is a natural gas pipeline extension that would run from southern Virginia into northwestern North Carolina. On December 19, 2023, FERC approved an extension of the construction window for the original pipeline project. On December 29, 2023, MVP announced that it had “redesigned” the Southgate Project.

“The changes Mountain Valley proposes are substantial and go to the heart of the Commission’s prior public interest analysis. Fairness and the National Environmental Policy Act require that the Commission affords our constituents a robust and transparent review process for this new project,” the Members wrote.

The Members’ advocacy against the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate Extension to FERC:

“The bottom line is that the redesigned Southgate Project will deliver a substantially greater volume of gas for a different purpose than the Commission approved in 2020,” the Members wrote. “We believe that Mountain Valley’s redesigned Southgate Project goes beyond a set of modest changes to an existing certificate—it is a new pipeline, one with a different purpose and different environmental impacts, including an increased contribution to the climate crisis.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
2 House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
3 Donald Trump was right: There was funny business in the 2020 vote total
4 First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

icy power lines
Climate, Local

Refreeze likely as temperatures plummet with RealFeel lows down to negative digits

Crystal Graham
nfl
Football, Sports

NFL Divisional Round playoff primer: Times, TV networks, previews

Scott Ratcliffe

Wild Card Weekend left us with eight teams standing to decide an NFL champion, and the sparks will be flying in the four Divisional Round matchups this weekend.

seat belt
Schools, Virginia

Poquoson, Fredericksburg, Stafford students place in state seat belt safety campaign

Rebecca Barnabi

Poquoson High School in Poquoson City is the 2023 winner of Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s (YOVASO) Drive for Change.

Politics, U.S. & World

Expert: Republican nomination could set ‘new record’ for shortest time before nominee chosen

Crystal Graham
green hills
Local

Groundbreaking set for Monday for planned industrial flex space project in Green Hills

Crystal Graham
Pathania
Arts & Culture, Local

EMU professor lands role in ‘Origin’ movie portraying an Indian scholar

Crystal Graham
guns
Cops & Courts, Politics, Virginia

‘Game Over’: AG Miyares launches new ad to educate Virginians on illegal gun possession

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status