Arts & Media, Local

Ready, set, library: Valley celebrates national observance of week to highlight pivotal role

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
library
(© StockPhotoPro – stock.adobe.com)

This week, libraries across the United States celebrate National Library Week, including Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton libraries.

Ready, set, library. From April 7 to 13, 2024, and the Valley Libraries encourage patrons in the community to visit their local library and explore all the library has to offer.

Libraries give us a green light to experience something truly special: a place to connect with others, learn new skills and pursue our passions through book clubs, storytimes, game clubs, crafting classes and lectures. The Valley Libraries offer a wide array of programs, classes and resources, including public computers, internet access, printing, Frontier Culture Passes and Nature Backpacks with Virginia State Park passes.

Local libraries play a pivotal role in economic development by providing resources and support for job seekers, entrepreneurs and small businesses. The Valley Libraries support Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro with services such as JobNow and VetNow, resources specifically aimed at helping community members find jobs.

No matter where you find yourself on the roadmap through life’s journey — preparing for a new career, launching a business, raising a family or settling into retirement — local libraries offer resources and support necessary and an inclusive and supportive community where you feel welcomed.

Get ready to explore, become inspired and connect with others this National Library Week. The Valley Libraries are there for you, all the way to the finish line.

The first National Library Week was sponsored in 1958 and is a national observance by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

