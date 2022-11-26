Preview: Washington Commanders face Atlanta Falcons, continue playoff push

The Washington Commanders are pushing towards a playoff spot, but in order to continue to do so, they really need to pick up a win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington (6-5) has been one of the better teams in the league over the last 5-6 weeks, winning five its last six games entering this one. Sitting just outside the playoff picture, a win this weekend could get them into a provisional playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are 5-6 but still in contention in the NFC South, making this a huge game for both.

Where to watch?

This game will kick off at 1 p.m. and air on Fox.

What to know about the Commanders

Taylor Heinicke is now 4-1 as the start and has earned the job as top quarterback. He won’t wow you with his numbers, but he plays smart, limiting his mistakes. The running game has been dynamic, the wide receivers have stepped up, and this defense can play with the best of them. With the Falcons coming up and then two games against the Giants, they can make or break their season coming up. Expect them to play their game, cause trouble with their defense and for some big plays in the passing game to send them to victory.

What to know about the Falcons

The Falcons have lost two of their last three games but did just score a strong win against the Chicago Bears. Marcus Mariota remains inconsistent as a passer but the versatile run game continues to offer them a lifeline on offense. But the big blow game this week with star tight end Kyle Pitts needing surgery on his right knee after being placed on injured reserve. Without him, others are going to have to step out. He is Mariota’s outlet more often than not, so as a result, expect the Commanders to bring extra pressure.

Prediction

Washington 26, Falcons 17