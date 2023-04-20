Police identify Richmond couple who died in apparent murder-suicide

Richmond Police have identified two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide on the 3200 block of Decatur Street on Wednesday.

Detectives have identified the female victim as Charneice Williams, 36, of Richmond. Her husband, Corwin Hunter, 40, of Richmond, was also identified.

Yesterday at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the scene for the report of two persons down in a residence. Officers arrived and located an adult female and an adult male down and unresponsive in the home. They had both suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, detectives are working on the determination Hunter shot Williams before shooting himself.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of deaths.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.