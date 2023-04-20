Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspolice identify richmond couple who died in apparent murder suicide
Virginia

Police identify Richmond couple who died in apparent murder-suicide

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide on the 3200 block of Decatur Street on Wednesday.

Detectives have identified the female victim as Charneice Williams, 36, of Richmond. Her husband, Corwin Hunter, 40, of Richmond, was also identified.

Yesterday at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the scene for the report of two persons down in a residence. Officers arrived and located an adult female and an adult male down and unresponsive in the home. They had both suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, detectives are working on the determination Hunter shot Williams before shooting himself.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of deaths.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Magnolia Rose growing, planning for teen outreach and home for sex trafficking survivors
2 Zoning compliance for Waynesboro B Street homeless encampment ‘will take time’
3 Youngkin going all in on 2023 General Assembly races: What he’s really focused on
4 Mailbag: Reader brings up First Amendment concerns with basketball coach tattoo issue
5 Podcast: Jerry Ratcliffe on induction this weekend into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

devin darrington
Sports

Video: UVA football alum Devin Darrington on the XFL, the NFL, Nov. 13

Chris Graham
virginia map
Local

Virginia Secretary of Commerce & Trade Caren Merrick visits millwork company in Broadway

Rebecca Barnabi

Sarandi Manufacturing in Broadway hosted a special visitor when Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce & Trade Caren Merrick arrived March 29.

b street homeless encampment waynesboro
Local

Zoning compliance for Waynesboro B Street homeless encampment ‘will take time’

Crystal Graham

There’s no easy way for Waynesboro to deal with a homeless encampment on B Street despite a nearby resident's complaints that conditions are not safe for her family.

jerry ratcliffe
Sports

Podcast: Jerry Ratcliffe on induction this weekend into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
fire
Virginia

Fire grants legislation would continue to provide funding through 2030

Rebecca Barnabi
magnolia rose jessica garcia sex trafficking
Local

Magnolia Rose growing, planning for teen outreach and home for sex trafficking survivors

Crystal Graham
Fentanyl
U.S./World

‘Zombie drug’ contributes to overdoses, is focus of House and Senate legislation

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy