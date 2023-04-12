Countries
newspodcast will nascar return to the dirt again after so so interest in race at bristol
Sports

Podcast: Will NASCAR return to the dirt again after so-so interest in race at Bristol?

Rod Mullins
Published date:

nascarAFP reporter Rod Mullins was in attendance at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol, but not many fans were there with him.

Will NASCAR take the dreadful attendance as a sign to ditch the dirt race in 2024?

Rod weighs in, and also breaks down what went down on the track.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

