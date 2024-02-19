Podcast: Virginia set to face Virginia Tech in key ACC hoops matchup on Big Monday

Virginia (20-6, 11-4 ACC) faces a tough road test on Monday night with a game at in-state ACC rival Virginia Tech (14-11, 6-8 ACC).
AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the matchup, the second of the home-and-home between the two this season.
We also look back at Virginia’s 49-47 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, and how the weekend action impacted the six ACC teams in contention for NCAA Tournament at-large bids.
Stories referenced in this podcast
- Preview: Virginia has tough road test at Virginia Tech on Big Monday
- First one to 49 wins: Five observations from Virginia’s ugly W over Wake Forest
- Metrics: How Virginia, rest of the ACC, sit with the computers after Saturday action
- The ACC’s dumb mistake with March Madness: Scheduling harder than the Big 12
- Jay Woolfolk knocked out early, but #14 Virginia completes series sweep
Podcast
Video
Link to podcast on YouTube.