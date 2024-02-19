Countries
Podcast: Virginia set to face Virginia Tech in key ACC hoops matchup on Big Monday

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva ryan dunn block wake
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia (20-6, 11-4 ACC) faces a tough road test on Monday night with a game at in-state ACC rival Virginia Tech (14-11, 6-8 ACC).

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the matchup, the second of the home-and-home between the two this season.

We also look back at Virginia’s 49-47 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, and how the weekend action impacted the six ACC teams in contention for NCAA Tournament at-large bids.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

