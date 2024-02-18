Countries
Home Metrics: How Virginia, rest of the ACC, sit with the computers after Saturday action
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: How Virginia, rest of the ACC, sit with the computers after Saturday action

Chris Graham
Published date:
ncaa tournament
(© Brocreative – stock.adobe.com)

Good thing Virginia held on for that win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Even with the win, Virginia dropped in one of the NCAA Tournament metrics, and only held steady in another.

These algorithms, man, they’re weird.

Overall, the ‘Hoos, 49-47 winners over the Deacs, saw their average across the six tournament metrics improve by two spots.

The 34.7 average would translate to a solid nine seed line.

Obviously lots of work still to do.

Metric Previous Rank Rank Today Change
SOR  32 26  +6
ELO  30 25  +5
KPI  32 28  +4
NET  41 40 +1
BPI  37 38  -1
KenPom  51 51  0
Average  37.2 34.7  +2.5

Across the ACC

You’ll see below, the ACC doesn’t have a lot going for it in terms of schools even really in contention for NCAA bids.

School Average Rating Projected Seed Line
UNC  9.5  2/3
Duke  12.7  3
Clemson  27.5  7
Virginia  34.7  9
Wake Forest  43.8  11/bubble
Pitt  50.1  bubble

Currently not close: Virginia Tech (67.5), NC State (73.8), Miami (77.5)

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

