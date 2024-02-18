Metrics: How Virginia, rest of the ACC, sit with the computers after Saturday action

Good thing Virginia held on for that win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Even with the win, Virginia dropped in one of the NCAA Tournament metrics, and only held steady in another.
These algorithms, man, they’re weird.
Overall, the ‘Hoos, 49-47 winners over the Deacs, saw their average across the six tournament metrics improve by two spots.
The 34.7 average would translate to a solid nine seed line.
Obviously lots of work still to do.
|Metric
|Previous Rank
|Rank Today
|Change
|SOR
|32
|26
|+6
|ELO
|30
|25
|+5
|KPI
|32
|28
|+4
|NET
|41
|40
|+1
|BPI
|37
|38
|-1
|KenPom
|51
|51
|0
|Average
|37.2
|34.7
|+2.5
Across the ACC
You’ll see below, the ACC doesn’t have a lot going for it in terms of schools even really in contention for NCAA bids.
|School
|Average Rating
|Projected Seed Line
|UNC
|9.5
|2/3
|Duke
|12.7
|3
|Clemson
|27.5
|7
|Virginia
|34.7
|9
|Wake Forest
|43.8
|11/bubble
|Pitt
|50.1
|bubble
Currently not close: Virginia Tech (67.5), NC State (73.8), Miami (77.5)