Metrics: How Virginia, rest of the ACC, sit with the computers after Saturday action

Good thing Virginia held on for that win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Even with the win, Virginia dropped in one of the NCAA Tournament metrics, and only held steady in another.

These algorithms, man, they’re weird.

Overall, the ‘Hoos, 49-47 winners over the Deacs, saw their average across the six tournament metrics improve by two spots.

The 34.7 average would translate to a solid nine seed line.

Obviously lots of work still to do.

Metric Previous Rank Rank Today Change SOR 32 26 +6 ELO 30 25 +5 KPI 32 28 +4 NET 41 40 +1 BPI 37 38 -1 KenPom 51 51 0 Average 37.2 34.7 +2.5

Across the ACC

You’ll see below, the ACC doesn’t have a lot going for it in terms of schools even really in contention for NCAA bids.

School Average Rating Projected Seed Line UNC 9.5 2/3 Duke 12.7 3 Clemson 27.5 7 Virginia 34.7 9 Wake Forest 43.8 11/bubble Pitt 50.1 bubble

Currently not close: Virginia Tech (67.5), NC State (73.8), Miami (77.5)