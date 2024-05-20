Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia’s run in NCAA Tournament ends with 6-0 loss to #3 Tennessee
Sports

Virginia’s run in NCAA Tournament ends with 6-0 loss to #3 Tennessee

Chris Graham
Published date:
joanna hardin uva softball
Photo: UVA Athletics

This time last year, Joanna Hardin’s contract was up, and some observers were telling me that UVA should consider cutting bait and moving on to find a new softball coach.

On Sunday, Hardin had Virginia in a regional final.

“What a hell of a year. So much pride,” said Hardin, whose ‘Hoos fell to Tennessee, 6-0, in the final of the Knoxville Regional on Sunday.

UVA (34-20) won a pair of games with #23 Miami to get to the final, but Tennessee (43-10), the #3 national seed, were just too much for the Cavaliers, winning 12-0 in a game on Saturday ahead of the shutout win on Sunday.

The decisive inning in this one was a three-run third for Tennessee, the big hit in that inning being a two-run double from Rylie West, who had put the Volunteers on the board in the first with a two-out, two-run single.

The lead moved to 6-0 in the fifth with a solo home run to left from West, who was 3-for-4 with the homer and five RBIs on the day.

Eden Bigham (16-8, 2.63 ERA) took the loss for Virginia, allowing five runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts through 2.1 innings of work.

Madi Harris (5-2, 1.55 ERA) closed out the final 4.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

“It’s a bittersweet moment. You want to soak it all in, but there’s the realization that it’s the last time you’ll be on the field with some of these girls,” Hardin said after the game. “I have tons of pride and am grateful for the opportunities to coach this senior class who committed six years ago with a dream to be here today and no reason to believe it was possible, yet here we are. I’m really proud of them, the team and my staff. It’s been a hike to get here, but here we are.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Youngkin vetoes bill that would have established a right to contraception in Virginia
2 Youngkin sides with Confederacy on property tax break, specialty license plates
3 Is there a coach-in-waiting at UVA? Our latest FOIA request tests the theory
4 VCSB working to respond to those in crisis; ease burden on hospitals, first responders
5 It’s Flaming Keyboard Season: Good time to talk about what’s next for Tony Bennett

Latest News

tony bennett
Sports

Final early look at the UVA Basketball rotation for 2024-2025: There’s a lot to love

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Local, Public Safety

Dayton man dead after motorcycle accident in Rockingham County

Crystal Graham

A Dayton man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Sunday night in Rockingham County.

tim kaine
Politics, Schools, US & World

Kaine: Shenandoah County ‘chose to honor people who aren’t worthy of it’

Chris Graham

Tim Kaine is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate this year. Pay attention to his numbers in Shenandoah County, which just reinstated the names of three of the original insurrectionists to two county schools, a move that the senator blasted last week.

police
Public Safety, Virginia

Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

Tennessee NAACP leader highlights 45th Freedom Fund Banquet in Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi
travel july fourth flag independence auto car road
News

Buckle up! Law enforcement ramping up seat-belt enforcement through June 2

Crystal Graham
Police badge
Local, Public Safety

Churchville schools secured; man reported with rifle, bulletproof vest

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status