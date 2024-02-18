Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Jay Woolfolk knocked out early, but #14 Virginia completes series sweep
Baseball, Sports

Jay Woolfolk knocked out early, but #14 Virginia completes series sweep

Chris Graham
Published date:
jay woolfolk
Photo: UVA Athletics

Jay Woolfolk gave up a chance to be the starting quarterback at Virginia last summer to focus on his promising baseball career.

The junior righthander made his first career start for the #14 UVA baseball team on Sunday.

It did not go well.

Woolfolk, a projected fifth-round 2024 MLB Draft pick, walked five of the 13 batters that he faced in two-plus innings of work, and was charged with six runs, five earned, in Virginia’s 11-9 victory over Hofstra.

Yes, Virginia still won to complete the weekend sweep, but we really wanted to see more out of Woolfolk, who Brian O’Connor needs to step us as a weekend starter in 2024.

Shortstop Griff O’Ferrall, the #29 prospect, per Baseball America, in the 2024 MLB Draft class, was 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the win to cap a big weekend at the plate – he was 6-for-12 with two homers and six RBIs.

Catcher Ethan Anderson, BA’s #65 prospect in the 2024 draft class, was also 2-for-4 on Sunday.

The biggest weekend belonged to freshman first baseman Henry Ford, a Charlottesville native who hit .316 with seven homers with the Charlottesville Tom Sox in the Valley League last summer.

Ford was 2-for-4 on Sunday with a three-run homer, capping a weekend in which he was 7-for-13 with two homers and six RBIs.

Bryson Moore got the win in relief for Virginia, putting in three scoreless innings, allowing three hits, striking out three and walking two.

Aidan Teel pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to notch his second save of the season.

So, the ‘Hoos got the win, got the weekend series sweep, but there’s the issue with Woolfolk and the Friday-night starter, Jack O’Connor, who was touched up for four runs, three earned, in four innings of work in the opener, a 10-8 Virginia win.

Pitching looks to be a work-in-progress at this early, early stage of the 2024 season.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Kaine on House GOP push for Mayorkas impeachment: ‘We don’t view it as serious’
2 Richmond Police: One man dead following altercation on West Broad Street
3 Preview: Virginia has tough road test at Virginia Tech on Big Monday
4 What was it that Tony Bennett said in the Wake Forest game that got him teed up?
5 What are they hiding? Augusta County 6 blocks move to kill costly court appeal

Latest News

uva jordan minor
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Virginia has tough road test at Virginia Tech on Big Monday

Chris Graham
uva syracuse
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia can’t overcome sluggish first quarter in loss to Syracuse

Chris Graham

#19 Syracuse led by 14 at the end of the first quarter, and Virginia, playing uphill the rest of the way, couldn’t get over the hump in an 85-79 loss on Sunday in JPJ.

richmond virginia
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: One man dead following altercation on West Broad Street

Crystal Graham

A man was found dead Sunday in the 300 block of West Broad Street in Richmond after an altercation involving at least two men.

norfolk virginia beach
Police, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 10 years for shooting two men outside apartment in 2021

Crystal Graham
virginia festival of the book
Arts & Culture, Local

Virginia Festival of the Book to hold four events at The Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
swan lake world ballet series
Arts & Culture, Local

Swan Lake ballet comes to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Thursday

Crystal Graham
ncaa
Basketball, Sports

The ACC’s dumb mistake with March Madness: Scheduling harder than the Big 12

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status