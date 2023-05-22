Countries
newspodcast nascar has itself another bubba wallace problem
Podcast: NASCAR has itself another Bubba Wallace race problem

Rod Mullins
bubba wallace
(© Grindstone Media Group – Shutterstock)

Somebody, it’s not known at the moment who, broke into Bubba Wallace‘s radio stream after the All-Star Race on Sunday in North Wilkesboro and slammed him with a racially derogatory comment.

Here we go again, right?

Wallace, who finished second to Kyle Larson, is the lone Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The outspoken Wallace gets booed relentlessly by fans, and is often advised by commentators to tone down what he has to say, which isn’t something that is often said to White drivers who say what’s on their mind.

Chris Graham and Rod Mullins talk through the issues, while also breaking down what happened on the track at the All-Star Race, which, honestly, wasn’t that much, with Larson dominating the day.

The guys also talk through economic issues in NASCAR with the circuit and its teams and drivers posturing over collective bargaining.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

