Pink Floyd documentary scheduled for Aug. 9 at The Paramount
Culture, Local

Pink Floyd documentary scheduled for Aug. 9 at The Paramount

Crystal Graham
Published date:
syd barrett pink floyd documentary
Submitted

The Paramount announces “Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd” on the big screen at The Paramount Theater on August 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The life of Syd Barrett, founding member of Pink Floyd, is full of unanswered questions – until now. Piecing together his comet-like rise to pop stardom, his creative and destructive impulses, breakdown, exit from the band, and subsequent life alone, this feature-length documentary is set against the social context of the 1960s.

Directed by Storm Thorgerson (Hipgnosis) and award-winning director Roddy Bogawa, “Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd” features new interviews with Syd’s friends, lovers, family, and band mates Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason.

The film includes iconic screen footage for “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” rarely seen excerpts of Syd backstage, never-before seen photographs and a soundtrack full of Floyd’s music.

Tickets are $12 each and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the box office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during box office hours by calling (434) 979-1333.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main St. in Charlottesville.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

