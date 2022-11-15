Menu
news petersburg puts multiple commercial and residential properties up for sale
Government/Politics

Petersburg puts multiple commercial and residential properties up for sale

Crystal Graham
Published:
businessman outside
(© NDABCREATIVITY – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Petersburg has listed 13 commercial and residential properties for sale with bidding allowed through Dec. 13.

Some highlights from the sale include:

  • 1015 Commerce Street
  • 716 Wythe Street
  • 715 Wythe Street
  • 703 Bank Street
  • 334 Sycamore Street South

Petersburg is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable bid deposit of $5,000 to bid on 1015 Commerce St.

All other properties will require a $1,500 bid deposit before placing a bid.

“Petersburg is a wonderful place to live and work, truly a gold standard. We’re a thriving city with many benefits to families and companies alike. By modernizing this key function of our office, we’re able to deliver immense benefits to both the city and our community,” said Brian Moore, director of economic development, planning and community development.

To bid on any of these properties for sale on GovDeals.com, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the registration form. New bidder registrations may be completed online at at GovDeals.com/Register.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

