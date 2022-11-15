Petersburg puts multiple commercial and residential properties up for sale

The City of Petersburg has listed 13 commercial and residential properties for sale with bidding allowed through Dec. 13.

Some highlights from the sale include:

1015 Commerce Street

716 Wythe Street

715 Wythe Street

703 Bank Street

334 Sycamore Street South

Petersburg is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable bid deposit of $5,000 to bid on 1015 Commerce St.

All other properties will require a $1,500 bid deposit before placing a bid.

“Petersburg is a wonderful place to live and work, truly a gold standard. We’re a thriving city with many benefits to families and companies alike. By modernizing this key function of our office, we’re able to deliver immense benefits to both the city and our community,” said Brian Moore, director of economic development, planning and community development.

To bid on any of these properties for sale on GovDeals.com, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the registration form. New bidder registrations may be completed online at at GovDeals.com/Register.