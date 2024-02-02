Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Operation Ceasefire: Chesapeake man sentenced to 50 months for illegal gun possession
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Operation Ceasefire: Chesapeake man sentenced to 50 months for illegal gun possession

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
guns
(© Mariusz Blach – stock.adobe.com)

As part of Virginia Operation Ceasefire, a Chesapeake man was sentenced to 50 months in prison for illegally possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon.

On June 6, 2021, Christopher Lee Alexander, 34, was driving a vehicle in Chesapeake in the early morning hours when a Chesapeake police officer, who was responding to an unrelated matter, approached Alexander’s vehicle from behind. Mistakenly believing that the police car was attempting to pull his vehicle over, Alexander accelerated his vehicle to a high rate of speed in an attempt to flee. Alexander lost control of his vehicle, sideswiped a power pole and came to rest in a business’ parking lot. Alexander then attempted to flee the scene on foot. Chesapeake police officers were able to apprehend Alexander after a foot chase and, when they returned to the vehicle that the defendant was driving, they found two firearms in plain view laying on the driver’s side floorboard. Alexander admitted to police officers that he was attempting to flee because he knew that he was a convicted felon in possession of the firearms in the vehicle.

Alexander had previously been convicted of numerous felony offenses, including robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, wearing a mask in public while committing robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also subsequently convicted of an unrelated felony eluding charge that was pending at the time he committed this offense.

“In order to keep our communities safe, we have to keep the repeat offenders committing the vast majority of violent crime off our streets. I’m grateful for our partnership with local and federal agencies, allowing our Ceasefire prosecutors to focus on high crime cities and produce successful prosecutions like this,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?
2 Virginia AG Jason Miyares files suit against NCAA, alleging NIL rules violate antitrust law
3 The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?
4 U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty
5 Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Latest News

chris acc basketball
Basketball, Sports

UVA Hoops Podcast: Everything you need to know about Virginia-Clemson

Chris Graham
job interview
Business/Econ, Virginia

Unemployment in Virginia remains little changed, yet below 2019 level

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia unemployment insurance claims changed little in the latest filing week and remained slightly below typical pre-pandemic volumes.

mark warner
Politics, US & World

Mark Warner: Strikes on militant groups in Iraq, Syria ‘sending a clear message’

Chris Graham

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said late Friday that he is “glad to see President Biden taking action against those responsible for the deaths of American soldiers in Jordan."

pride flag outside home
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Police arrest two men in case of stolen Pride flags in Virginia

Crystal Graham
social media
Politics, US & World

‘Time for Congress to act’: Parents confront social media execs about harm to children

Rebecca Barnabi
reading
Schools, Virginia

Educating effective communicators: VBOE to hold public hearings in February on English SOLs

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
Community, Local

Staunton: All residents welcome to participate in community survey to shape city’s future

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status