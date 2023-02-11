Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news norfolk man sentenced to 25 years in 2011 home invasion murder of odu student
Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 25 years in 2011 home-invasion murder of ODU student

Chris Graham
Published:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk man convicted in September in the 2011 murder of an ODU student in a home invasion gone bad has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Rashad Dooley, 30, was convicted by a Norfolk jury of conspiring to commit first-degree murder, conspiring to commit robbery, and conspiring to commit burglary.

Dooley’s roles in those June 10, 2011, crimes led to the death of Christopher Cummings, the nephew of Elijah Cummings, the late congressman and civil rights icon, and the serious wounding of Cummings’s roommate, Jake Carey.

Dooley was one of four people charged in the shootings, but the charges against Kwaume Edwards and Ahmad Watson were later dropped, and the trial of Javon Doyle ended in a hung jury.

“This was a tough case from the beginning,” Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said. “We in Norfolk do not shy away from trying the tough ones, and in this case we prevailed. I am proud of our trial team’s work and the work of the Norfolk Police in bringing Mr. Dooley to justice. I hope that the verdict and sentence help bring the Cummings family and the surviving victim a measure of closure as they continue to grieve and to heal. I will keep them in my thoughts.”

According to prosecutors, Cummings, then 20, had been selling marijuana from the home that he and Carey shared on West 42nd Street in Norfolk.

Carey testified that Cummings had told him early on the day of the shootings that someone had tried to rob him.

There was a confrontation between Cummings and a man at the home later that day, and that night, Carey said he woke up to hear someone kicking in the front door.

There was yelling, then two gunshots – and Carey would end up being shot five times.

Note that Dooley was not convicted of murder, but rather conspiracy. He has maintained his innocence throughout, and his lawyer said he turned down a deal that would have given him immunity from prosecution against his one-time co-defendants because he said he wasn’t involved in the crime.

“You keep referring to me as a killer but I’m no killer,” Dooley said, as he turned toward James Cummings in the courtroom, according to a report in the Daily Press. “I don’t know who did this.”

The 25-year sentence imposed by Circuit Judge Michelle J. Atkins is well above the state sentencing guidelines, which called for a sentence of 9.5 to 16.5 years.

Atkins cited the seriousness of this crime and Dooley’s extensive criminal history, which includes being a known gang member, and convictions of various assault, drug and probation violation charges.

“If there was ever a defendant who deserved to go above the guidelines, it’s Mr. Dooley,” Atkins said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Norfolk man sentenced in drug deal gone wrong that left teen paralyzed
2 Local mulch available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center
3 Rooster Walk festival returns to Martinsville on Memorial Day weekend
4 Norfolk man sentenced to 25 years in 2011 home-invasion murder of ODU student
5 Red Wing Roots Music Festival to feature The Steel Wheels, Old Crow Medicine Show, more

Latest News

norfolk
Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced in drug deal gone wrong that left teen paralyzed

Chris Graham
Charlottesville
Local

Local mulch available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center

Crystal Graham

Freshly ground mulch from local trees and vegetation is available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center in Charlottesville.

Rooster Walk
Culture

Rooster Walk festival returns to Martinsville on Memorial Day weekend

Crystal Graham

The Rooster Walk 13 festival returns Memorial Day weekend to Martinsville. The four-day festival running May 25-28 celebrates music, art and the great outdoors of the idyllic Pop’s Farm venue.

Red Wing Roots Music Festival
Culture

Red Wing Roots Music Festival to feature The Steel Wheels, Old Crow Medicine Show, more

Crystal Graham
Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher
Culture

Charlottesville bookshop to host reading with Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher

Crystal Graham
road work
Local

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Feb. 13-17

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Feb. 13-17

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy