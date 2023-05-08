Norfolk man arrested in connection with accidental shooting of his 8-year-old niece

Norfolk Police have arrested a man for the accidental shooting of his 8-year-old niece on May 5.

Around 8:00 p.m., police were called to the 5700 block of Chesapeake Boulevard for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on-scene, they came in contact with an 8-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the child accidentally shot herself when she found an unsecured firearm. As a result of this incident, Alvonte L. Lawton, 22, has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.