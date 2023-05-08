Countries
newsnorfolk man arrested in connection with accidental shooting of his 8 year old niece
Virginia

Norfolk man arrested in connection with accidental shooting of his 8-year-old niece

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police have arrested a man for the accidental shooting of his 8-year-old niece on May 5.

Around 8:00 p.m., police were called to the 5700 block of Chesapeake Boulevard for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on-scene, they came in contact with an 8-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the child accidentally shot herself when she found an unsecured firearm. As a result of this incident, Alvonte L. Lawton, 22, has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

