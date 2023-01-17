New VCU Health program to offer care at home for patients with acute needs

VCU Health has launched Home Hospital, a program that allows patients to receive acute, hospital-level care from within the comfort of their home.

VCU Health is the first healthcare system with a hospital-at-home program in Central Virginia.

“Patient-centered care is at the heart of everything we do,” said Michael Roussos, president of VCU Medical Center. “Home Hospital provides our patients with the choice to receive high-quality care in an environment where they are most comfortable and surrounded by people that they love. Providing our patients with this choice improves overall patient satisfaction, comfort, and — most importantly — health outcomes.”

Patients who normally would have required a hospital stay for acute care needs, such as sepsis, congestive heart failure or pneumonia, now have the option to have the same level of care in their homes.

Similar to staying in a hospital, a physician will oversee the care for patients in the program. Hospital-level medical care is provided through video and remote patient monitoring.

Acute care nurses and other staff will also visit patients in-person and will be available around the clock to support patients and their families by making sure services and supplies, like oxygen, are delivered directly to the patients’ doorsteps.

Studies have shown hospital-at-home programs improve patient satisfaction and benefit health outcomes. Known benefits are reduced mortality, faster recovery and fewer readmissions to the hospital, among others.

In addition to Home Hospital, VCU Health patients currently benefit from multiple VCU Health at Home options, including home-based primary care, primary and specialty telehealth appointments, remote patient monitoring as well as skilled home health and hospice care.

For more information about Home Hospital, visit https://www.vcuhealth.org/services/home-hospital.