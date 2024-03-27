New research may lead to use of AI in cancer diagnostics for dogs more affordable, available

Lymphoma, one of the most common cancers affecting dogs, typically needs multiple vet visits and tests for a correct diagnosis. Traditional methods, such as biopsies, are not only invasive but also costly and time-consuming. The project’s goal is to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to make cancer diagnostics more accessible and affordable for pet owners.

Leveraging AI to analyze cytological images, which means examining cell samples under a microscope, could enable early detection of lymphoma through less invasive, quicker and more cost-effective methods.

The project’s initial phase is training an AI tool to distinguish between lymphoma-affected and healthy dogs by analyzing cytology images. The team will use more than 10,000 lymph node aspirate images already on file at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital for AI training.

For the second phase, the research will focus on the pre-emptive identification of lymphoma, which involves modifying the original AI model using a technique known as transference, enabling AI to detect much earlier emerging disease patterns. The adaptation could lead to more timely, earlier interventions and an enhanced approach to managing lymphoma.

Early detection of lymphoma can significantly influence treatment strategies and lead to improved outcomes for affected pets. The testing method, based on cytology, is minimally invasive and could be a low-cost alternative for pet owners. The research aligns with the Spectrum of Care Initiative, to increase the range of affordable diagnostic and treatment options available. The research not only has the potential to transform veterinary medicine but could also offer insights that could benefit human cancer diagnostics.

Pacholec’s path to her Ph.D. and specialization in veterinary pathology was fueled by her desire to contribute meaningfully to veterinary medicine. Her clinical work has provided her with perspective on patient care and diagnostics, and enriched her research endeavors.

“The clinical work only helped because I have seen the differentials, I know the patients. …So I would say daily I pull from that knowledge,” she said.