UVA President Jim Ryan raises $52K in Boston Marathon run for UVA Health Children’s

UVA President Jim Ryan’s 13th run in the Boston Marathon was for UVA Health Children’s and proved to be his most successful ever. Today he will present the more than $52,000 he raised to UVA Health leaders.

Ryan’s runs in the 26.2-mile race have now raised more than $100,000 in total.

More than 1,000 individuals donated to benefit UVA Health Children’s, ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia for three consecutive years. The hospital has nine specialties ranked among the top 50 nationally.

UVA Health Children’s provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties throughout the Commonwealth and beyond. Within UVA Health University Medical Center, UVA Health Children’s includes more 110 beds, a pediatric emergency department, a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18. The UVA Health Children’s Ambulatory Clinics at the Battle Building, which opened in 2014, provide integrated outpatient care to families throughout the region.

UVA Health Children’s work to expand services to children and families includes a partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to launch the UVA Health Children’s Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Care clinic in Albemarle County, scheduled to open later in 2024.