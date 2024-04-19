Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA President Jim Ryan raises $52K in Boston Marathon run for UVA Health Children’s
Health, Local, Schools

UVA President Jim Ryan raises $52K in Boston Marathon run for UVA Health Children’s

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
tony bennett jim ryan
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA President Jim Ryan’s 13th run in the Boston Marathon was for UVA Health Children’s and proved to be his most successful ever. Today he will present the more than $52,000 he raised to UVA Health leaders.

Ryan’s runs in the 26.2-mile race have now raised more than $100,000 in total.

More than 1,000 individuals donated to benefit UVA Health Children’s, ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia for three consecutive years. The hospital has nine specialties ranked among the top 50 nationally.

UVA Health Children’s provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties throughout the Commonwealth and beyond. Within UVA Health University Medical Center, UVA Health Children’s includes more 110 beds, a pediatric emergency department, a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18. The UVA Health Children’s Ambulatory Clinics at the Battle Building, which opened in 2014, provide integrated outpatient care to families throughout the region.

UVA Health Children’s work to expand services to children and families includes a partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to launch the UVA Health Children’s Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Care clinic in Albemarle County, scheduled to open later in 2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Political football over Virginia state budget will delay funding for local services, schools
2 New Virginia law allowing direct NIL payments will be a game-changer for UVA
3 Oklahoma raises issue over trans woman Nyla Rose wrestling on AEW ‘Dynamite’
4 Shonn Bell comes back home as new football coach at Waynesboro High School
5 ‘Unacceptable’: Virginia AG pushes Biden administration on missing migrant children

Latest News

Taylor Swift in concert in New York
Arts & Media, US & World

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is here: Happy release day for Swifties everywhere

Larissa Goalder
senior citizen smelling flowers in garden
Climate, Virginia

Warmer weather in Virginia means earlier planting times, longer harvest season, more bugs

Crystal Graham

Due to warmer weather, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has updated its plant hardiness zone map for Virginia.

live music concert
Schools, Virginia

Shenandoah Conservatory to offer three-day summer guitar festival

Crystal Graham

Shenandoah Conservatory is planning a new festival this summer spanning three days with world-class concerts, master classes, workshops and more.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police: Suspect charged in homicide of 14-year-old male

Crystal Graham
crime scene tape
Public Safety, Virginia

Police: Richmond man charged in Deforrest Street juvenile homicide

Crystal Graham
military
Climate, Politics, US & World

House energy coalition task force pushes to ensure 2025 NDAA supports energy resilience

Rebecca Barnabi
uva reece beekman ncaat
Sports

Reece Beekman, as expected, declares for NBA Draft: What does UVA do at point guard?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status