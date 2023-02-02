Countries
news new liberty coach jamey chadwell adds 15 student athletes to 2023 recruiting class
New Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell adds 15 student-athletes to 2023 recruiting class

Chris Graham
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

New Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell has brought his first-ever signing class at Liberty to 28 members with the addition of 15 new players during the late signing period.

Liberty’s 28-member signing class is ranked as high as No. 85 by Rivals.com, as well as No. 94 by On3.com and No. 106 by 247Sport.com.

The Flames’ newcomers include six defensive linemen, five offensive linemen, four cornerbacks, three running backs, three tight ends, two quarterbacks, two safeties, two wide receivers and a linebacker.

Liberty’s 2023 newcomers list hails from 13 different states: Florida (4), Tennessee (4), Alabama (3), Georgia (3), North Carolina (3), Kentucky (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (2), Arkansas (1), California (1), Illinois (1), Louisiana (1) and Maryland (1).

2023 Flames Football NLI Signees

Austin Anderson                  OL       6-4       285     Bowling Green, Ky./Bowling Green HS

Marquis Bell *                      CB       5-11     175     Oceanside, Calif./El Camino HS (Palomar CC)

Brandon Bishop *                 CB       6-0       195     Tuscaloosa, Ala./Hillcrest HS (Louisiana)

Vaughn Blue *                      RB       5-11     195     Mount Pleasant, S.C./Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Christian Bodnar                  S          6-0       170     Brandon, Fla./Bloomingdale Sr. HS

Tajh Boyd *                          OL       6-4       285     Chesapeake, Va./Oscar F. Smith HS

Bo Burklow                           TE       6-3       235     Brentwood, Tenn./Christ Presbyterian Academy

TJ Bush *                             DL       6-3       250     Woodbridge, Va./Freedom HS

Quinton Colley *                   RB       5-9       215     Bailey, N.C./Southern Nash HS (Wake Forest)

Donovan Dozier *                DL       6-3       230     Raleigh, N.C./Cardinal Gibbons HS

Billy Durocher *                    TE       6-4       220     St. Charles, Ill./St. Charles North HS (Saddleback)

Aaron Fenimore *                OL       6-1       270     Senoia, Ga./East Coweta HS

Jabin Ford                            S          6-0       175     Butler, Ga./Taylor County HS (Coffeyville CC)

Tysheik Galloway *              DL       6-3       315     Anderson, S.C./Belton Honea Path HS (Coffeyville CC)

Cal Grubbs                           OL       6-3       285     Maryville, Tenn./Maryville HS

Elijah Hopkins *                   CB       5-10     170     Ocala, Fla./Vanguard HS (Coastal Carolina)

Jacob Jenkins *                   TE       6-3       235     Hoover, Ala./Spain Park HS (Coastal Carolina)

James Jointer *                    RB       6-0       215     Little Rock, Ark./Parkview HS (Arkansas)

Larry Jones, III                     DE       6-1       235     Lakeland, Fla./Lakeland HS

Trey Lowe *                         QB       6-2       235     Collierville, Tenn./Bolivar Central HS (Southern Miss)

Jamal Miles                          CB       6-0       170     Pelham, Ala./Pelham HS

Reese Mooney                     QB       6-1       205     Denham Springs, La./Denham Springs HS

Eliyt Nairne *                        DL       6-2       275     Charlotte, N.C./Olympic HS

Olan Robinson                     LB        6-1       210     Covington, Ga./Newton HS

Errol Rogers, Jr. *                WR      5-11     195     Deland, Fla./Lafayette Christian (Louisiana)

Reese Smith *                      WR      5-10     190     Danville, Ky./Boyle County HS (West Virginia)

Jordan White *                     OL       6-2       300     Largo, Md./DeMartha Catholic (West Virginia)

Bryan Whitehead II              DL       6-2       240     Bartlett, Tenn./Bartlett HS (Pearl River CC)

* – Joined Liberty’s roster for the Spring 2023 semester

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

