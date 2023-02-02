New Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell adds 15 student-athletes to 2023 recruiting class

New Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell has brought his first-ever signing class at Liberty to 28 members with the addition of 15 new players during the late signing period.

Liberty’s 28-member signing class is ranked as high as No. 85 by Rivals.com, as well as No. 94 by On3.com and No. 106 by 247Sport.com.

The Flames’ newcomers include six defensive linemen, five offensive linemen, four cornerbacks, three running backs, three tight ends, two quarterbacks, two safeties, two wide receivers and a linebacker.

Liberty’s 2023 newcomers list hails from 13 different states: Florida (4), Tennessee (4), Alabama (3), Georgia (3), North Carolina (3), Kentucky (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (2), Arkansas (1), California (1), Illinois (1), Louisiana (1) and Maryland (1).

2023 Flames Football NLI Signees

Austin Anderson OL 6-4 285 Bowling Green, Ky./Bowling Green HS

Marquis Bell * CB 5-11 175 Oceanside, Calif./El Camino HS (Palomar CC)

Brandon Bishop * CB 6-0 195 Tuscaloosa, Ala./Hillcrest HS (Louisiana)

Vaughn Blue * RB 5-11 195 Mount Pleasant, S.C./Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Christian Bodnar S 6-0 170 Brandon, Fla./Bloomingdale Sr. HS

Tajh Boyd * OL 6-4 285 Chesapeake, Va./Oscar F. Smith HS

Bo Burklow TE 6-3 235 Brentwood, Tenn./Christ Presbyterian Academy

TJ Bush * DL 6-3 250 Woodbridge, Va./Freedom HS

Quinton Colley * RB 5-9 215 Bailey, N.C./Southern Nash HS (Wake Forest)

Donovan Dozier * DL 6-3 230 Raleigh, N.C./Cardinal Gibbons HS

Billy Durocher * TE 6-4 220 St. Charles, Ill./St. Charles North HS (Saddleback)

Aaron Fenimore * OL 6-1 270 Senoia, Ga./East Coweta HS

Jabin Ford S 6-0 175 Butler, Ga./Taylor County HS (Coffeyville CC)

Tysheik Galloway * DL 6-3 315 Anderson, S.C./Belton Honea Path HS (Coffeyville CC)

Cal Grubbs OL 6-3 285 Maryville, Tenn./Maryville HS

Elijah Hopkins * CB 5-10 170 Ocala, Fla./Vanguard HS (Coastal Carolina)

Jacob Jenkins * TE 6-3 235 Hoover, Ala./Spain Park HS (Coastal Carolina)

James Jointer * RB 6-0 215 Little Rock, Ark./Parkview HS (Arkansas)

Larry Jones, III DE 6-1 235 Lakeland, Fla./Lakeland HS

Trey Lowe * QB 6-2 235 Collierville, Tenn./Bolivar Central HS (Southern Miss)

Jamal Miles CB 6-0 170 Pelham, Ala./Pelham HS

Reese Mooney QB 6-1 205 Denham Springs, La./Denham Springs HS

Eliyt Nairne * DL 6-2 275 Charlotte, N.C./Olympic HS

Olan Robinson LB 6-1 210 Covington, Ga./Newton HS

Errol Rogers, Jr. * WR 5-11 195 Deland, Fla./Lafayette Christian (Louisiana)

Reese Smith * WR 5-10 190 Danville, Ky./Boyle County HS (West Virginia)

Jordan White * OL 6-2 300 Largo, Md./DeMartha Catholic (West Virginia)

Bryan Whitehead II DL 6-2 240 Bartlett, Tenn./Bartlett HS (Pearl River CC)

* – Joined Liberty’s roster for the Spring 2023 semester