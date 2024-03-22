New fronts opened up in war between Bob Good, House Republicans

This war between Virginia Republican Congressman Bob Good, the far-right leader of the House Freedom Caucus, and other House Republicans, themselves on the far right, is pretty freakin’ hilarious.

The latest battlefield was a fundraiser held on Wednesday for State Sen. John McGuire, who is challenging Good for the Fifth District Republican nomination, his candidacy being based on him being Trumpier than Good, who backed the wrong horse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in the 2024 presidential race.

McGuire’s invite list for the fund-raiser included six House Republicans, most notably, another Virginia Republican, Jen Kiggans, from the Second District.

This, as Good is planning a tour of the far-flung district, which stretches from Albemarle County down the Route 29 corridor to the North Carolina border, with choadish luminaries including Matt Gaetz and Chip Roy.

I’m still trying to figure out: is this a circle jerk, or a circular firing squad – or maybe a combination of the two?

“The RINOs who hosted a DC fundraiser for my opponent last night are going to vote for the massive uniparty spending bill on the House floor without having time to read it. Shows how he would vote if he were in Congress with them,” Good wrote on X.

Sick burn there.

(Not really.)

The backdrop to this back-and-forth includes today’s news that Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, because of course she has.

The reason: Johnson doesn’t want to shut down the federal government for no good reason.

“This is a betrayal of the American people. This is a betrayal of Republican voters,” Large Marge told reporters.

In case you were wondering, this is what Good had to say to Fox News about MJT’s legislative maneuver:

“I don’t know anybody who cares about what Marjorie Taylor Greene says.”

I’m going to go with this all being a circle jerk firing squad, and call it a day.