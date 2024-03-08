Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Nelson County: Two men suffer serious injuries after Camaro strikes tree
Cops & Courts, Local

Nelson County: Two men suffer serious injuries after Camaro strikes tree

Crystal Graham
Published date:
car accident investigation police rescue
(© Wild Awake – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a one-vehicle crash in Nelson County that seriously injured two men.

According to police, on Feb. 27, at 7:38 p.m., a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro was headed eastbound on Beech Grove Road when the driver lost control, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Camaro, Charles D. McGann, 62, of Afton, was not wearing a seatbelt; his passenger, Mark D. McGann, 64, was wearing a seatbelt.

Both men suffered serious injuries.

Charles McGann has been charged with failure to maintain proper control.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 It’s all Northrop Grumman’s fault! Man, are Democrats out of touch with reality
2 Incorrect DMV records lead Augusta County to send tax bills to Staunton residents for vehicles
3 Virginia goes ice cold in fourth, falls to Wake Forest in ACC Tournament, 58-55
4 Liz Cheney: Trump should never be ‘anywhere near the Oval Office again’
5 Jury sides with Rockbridge County on fate of 71 animals at Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

username password graphic
Health, Politics, US & World

Sen. Warner responds to ransomware group’s ongoing cyberattack on Change Healthcare

Rebecca Barnabi
train tracks
Politics, Virginia

Dickie Bell: Youngkin should prepare his veto pen for misnamed ‘railroad safety’ bill

Chris Graham

Burdensome rail safety legislation has once again been introduced in the Virginia statehouse and will cross Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk any day now.

football
Football, Sports

Liberty, JMU announce football schedule dates for 2025, 2026 seasons

Chris Graham

Liberty and JMU announced Friday that they have added four future dates to their respective schedules, with the first game of the series set for the 2025 season.

traffic stop crash wreck sign
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Crash on I-64 kills biker on Harley Davidson

Crystal Graham
climate change
Climate/Environment, Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats insert RGGI provision into proposed 2024-2026 state budget

Chris Graham
norfolk virginia beach
Climate/Environment, Virginia

Virginia DEQ investigating spill of dye into Elizabeth River in Norfolk

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Richmond Police searching for missing 82-year-old man

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status