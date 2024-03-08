Nelson County: Two men suffer serious injuries after Camaro strikes tree

Virginia State Police is investigating a one-vehicle crash in Nelson County that seriously injured two men.

According to police, on Feb. 27, at 7:38 p.m., a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro was headed eastbound on Beech Grove Road when the driver lost control, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Camaro, Charles D. McGann, 62, of Afton, was not wearing a seatbelt; his passenger, Mark D. McGann, 64, was wearing a seatbelt.

Both men suffered serious injuries.

Charles McGann has been charged with failure to maintain proper control.