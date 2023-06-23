Countries
Virginia

Motorcycle fatalities in Virginia up; DMV offers tips for sharing the road

Crystal Graham
Published date:
motorcycle on rural roadway
(© dtatiana – stock.adobe.com)

Warmer weather and the start of summer likely means more Virginians will take their motorcycles on the road resulting in more accidents between motorcycles and automobiles.

In 2022, there were 2,053 motorcycle-related crashes on Virginia roadways, resulting in the deaths of 111 riders and serious injuries to 762 others.  This is an 8.8 percent increase in motorcyclist fatalities compared to 2021.

“All drivers can help reduce the number of tragedies that occur on our roads, but it’s also important for motorists to understand the additional safety challenges faced by riders including visibility and protection,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “By raising awareness for motorists, we can work together to better ensure the safety of all motorcyclists on Virginia roadways.”

With motorcycle fatalities up, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is offering tips for drivers and riders.

Tips for motorcyclists

  • Make sure to wear a properly fitted helmet with a DOT safety symbol on the outside back.
  • Choose riding gear that will increase your visibility in addition to providing protection in the event of crash.
  • Check your motorcycle’s equipment before heading out, including tire pressure and tread depth, hand and foot brakes, fluid levels, headlights and signal indicators, and check under the motorcycle for signs of oil or gas leaks.
  • Obey speed limits, lane markings, traffic lights, and signs.
  • Ride with the flow of traffic and leave plenty of room between your motorcycle and other vehicles.

Tips for motorists

  • Be extra cautious when passing a motorcycle.
  • Always check your blind spots.
  • Maintain adequate following distance behind motorcycles.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

