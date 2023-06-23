Motorcycle fatalities in Virginia up; DMV offers tips for sharing the road

Warmer weather and the start of summer likely means more Virginians will take their motorcycles on the road resulting in more accidents between motorcycles and automobiles.

In 2022, there were 2,053 motorcycle-related crashes on Virginia roadways, resulting in the deaths of 111 riders and serious injuries to 762 others. This is an 8.8 percent increase in motorcyclist fatalities compared to 2021.

“All drivers can help reduce the number of tragedies that occur on our roads, but it’s also important for motorists to understand the additional safety challenges faced by riders including visibility and protection,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “By raising awareness for motorists, we can work together to better ensure the safety of all motorcyclists on Virginia roadways.”

With motorcycle fatalities up, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is offering tips for drivers and riders.

Tips for motorcyclists

Make sure to wear a properly fitted helmet with a DOT safety symbol on the outside back.

Choose riding gear that will increase your visibility in addition to providing protection in the event of crash.

Check your motorcycle’s equipment before heading out, including tire pressure and tread depth, hand and foot brakes, fluid levels, headlights and signal indicators, and check under the motorcycle for signs of oil or gas leaks.

Obey speed limits, lane markings, traffic lights, and signs.

Ride with the flow of traffic and leave plenty of room between your motorcycle and other vehicles.

Tips for motorists