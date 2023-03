The Essex County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old female.

Tasha Renee Jeter was last seen in Dunnsville on Tuesday around 9 p.m. She has a tattoo that says “Tasha” with a rose on her right arm.

Jeter is driving a black 2014 Nissan Altima with VA handicap tags: 9916OH.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Jeter’s whereabouts, contact the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-443-3347 or call 911.