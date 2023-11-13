Missing person alert: Richmond Police seek info on missing woman

The Richmond Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 37-year-old female.

Jennifer Heflebower was last seen leaving a friend’s house around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond on Nov. 1. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Heflebower has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention. She has multiple tattoos, including, an ankle tattoo that says “Jenner,” a small dinosaur on the back of her left upper arm, a tattoo that says “BO” on her lower back, and star tattoos on her right wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Key with the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6764.