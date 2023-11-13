Countries
Missing person alert: Richmond Police seek info on missing woman
Virginia

Missing person alert: Richmond Police seek info on missing woman

Chris Graham
Published date:

Jennifer HeflebowerThe Richmond Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 37-year-old female.

Jennifer Heflebower was last seen leaving a friend’s house around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond on Nov. 1. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Heflebower has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention. She has multiple tattoos, including, an ankle tattoo that says “Jenner,” a small dinosaur on the back of her left upper arm, a tattoo that says “BO” on her lower back, and star tattoos on her right wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Key with the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6764.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

