Missing person alert: New Kent County authorities searching for missing teen
Public Safety, Virginia

Missing person alert: New Kent County authorities searching for missing teen

Chris Graham
Published date:

Jeffrey Sampson Jr The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Jeffery Sampson Jr. was last seen at 7 a.m. Saturday. His last known location was in Providence Forge on Route 155 near Route 60 at around 8 a.m. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a camo jacket.

If you have seen or had contact with Jeffrey or have information about his whereabouts, call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 804-966-9500 or the Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

