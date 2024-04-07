Missing person alert: New Kent County authorities searching for missing teen

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Jeffery Sampson Jr. was last seen at 7 a.m. Saturday. His last known location was in Providence Forge on Route 155 near Route 60 at around 8 a.m. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a camo jacket.

If you have seen or had contact with Jeffrey or have information about his whereabouts, call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 804-966-9500 or the Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.