Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Missing person alert: Nelson County authorities searching for missing Lovington man
Cops & Courts, Local

Missing person alert: Nelson County authorities searching for missing Lovington man

Chris Graham
Published date:

Eric Allan HartThe Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 53-year-old male from Lovingston.

Eric Allan Hart was last seen on the evening Dec. 10, leaving in a cab from his Front Street residence. He was wearing a dark-colored (black or blue) down coat, blue jeans, a dark-colored stocking hat, and dark-colored tennis shoes with a white stripe.

Hart has medical issues and may need medical attention. He may have associates in Danville or Farmville.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Judge hears arguments in Augusta County FOIA case: Update on latest developments
2 ‘I was in shock’: Fredericksburg native Huntley rocks season 24 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ for the win
3 Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax
4 Elliott’s one recruiting success: Keeping the guys he can’t afford to lose in-house
5 ODU Basketball coach Jeff Jones in hospital after suffering heart attack in Hawaii

Latest News

Health, Local

U.S. News & World Report: Four Sentara hospitals in top 10 of Virginia hospitals for maternity care

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Media, U.S. & World

The American workforce: Which industries are the least stressful for employees?

Rebecca Barnabi

Each work industry in the United States has a level of its own stress, but some are less stressful than others when it comes to 26 factors.

richmond virginia
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond hospital shooting injures two, including Chesterfield County Police officer

Chris Graham

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting at Chippenham Hospital this morning that injured two persons, including a Chesterfield County Police officer.

donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Alan Kanner: Donald Trump gave us a clear view into his fundamental Nazi beliefs

Alan Kanner
Politics, Schools, U.S. & World

Legislative milestone: Bill to use 529 savings plans for training, credentialing gains 100 cosponsors

Rebecca Barnabi
augusta county sheriff
Cops & Courts, Local

Missing person alert: Augusta County authorities searching for teen runaway

Chris Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Elliott’s one recruiting success: Keeping the guys he can’t afford to lose in-house

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status