Missing person alert: Nelson County authorities searching for missing Lovington man

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 53-year-old male from Lovingston.

Eric Allan Hart was last seen on the evening Dec. 10, leaving in a cab from his Front Street residence. He was wearing a dark-colored (black or blue) down coat, blue jeans, a dark-colored stocking hat, and dark-colored tennis shoes with a white stripe.

Hart has medical issues and may need medical attention. He may have associates in Danville or Farmville.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.