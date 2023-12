Chesterfield County Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Tabitha Sites was last seen leaving her residence in the 1000 block of Arch Hill Drive in Chesterfield on Monday. She is believed to be on foot. Her hair is shaved on the back into an undercut.

Anyone with information about Tabitha’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.