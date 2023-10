The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 13-year-old.

Summer Rayne Easlick was last seen at the Enclave Apartments in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.

Easlick was last seen wearing Dallas Cowboys pajama pants and a black/gray tank top. Her phone has been turned off.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.