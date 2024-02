The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old juvenile.

Angel Mayo was last seen on Feb. 9. Her clothing description and direction of travel are unknown. She did take her cell phone with her.

Mayo’s family believes she may have met an older male online. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755.