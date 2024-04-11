Man who robbed two students at gunpoint on ODU campus pleads guilty

A man who robbed two Old Dominion University students at gunpoint pleaded guilty to armed robbery on Monday.

Anton Miller Jr., 22, is scheduled for sentencing on July 26. Judge Tasha D. Scott accepted his plea with no agreement on his sentence.

According to court records, on Nov. 4, 2022, one student was walking home when a gray Dodge Charger stopped at 43rd Street. Wearing a black ski mask, Miller got out of the Charger from a passenger seat, held a gun to the student’s head and demanded all the student’s property. The student complied, and Miller got back in the Charger. The student called police after the Charger drove off. Moments later, Miller robbed a different student victim in the same way further down Hampton Boulevard.

Norfolk Police officers responded to a nearby drug store off Hampton Boulevard where they found the gray Charger parked.

After speaking with the individuals in the parking lot, officers arrested Miller, who had an ammunition magazine tucked in his waistband.

Miller told officers his vehicle was a nearby Hyundai Elantra. When officers looked inside that vehicle, they found a firearm matching Miller’s magazine on the floor of the driver’s seat and Miller’s identification cards.

Officers also found one of the student victim’s identification cards inside the gray Charger.

Miller was the only individual present found to be in possession of a black ski mask.

The driver of the gray Charger and another passenger told police they knew Miller from service together in the U.S. Navy and that they were driving around campus to find a party to attend.

To both of their surprise, Miller demanded they stop the vehicle. Miller presented a firearm, and they subsequently watched Miller rob the students.

They told police they complied with Miller’s demands to drive off and leave the crime scenes because Miller was armed, and they were in fear of what Miller might do.

After the second robbery, the driver returned the group to the drug store parking lot where they initially met for the night.

“Every student deserves to go to school in a safe environment, and Mr. Miller violated their safety and that right,” said Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Mr. Miller threatened and endangered these students, and we appreciate the help of the victims and the Norfolk Police in holding Mr. Miller accountable.”