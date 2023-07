A man wanted in connection with the robbery of a UVA Community Credit Union branch in Charlottesville was arrested in Spotsylvania County on Monday.

John Kenneth Zinno, 46, has been charged in the July 14 robbery and a second incident, a shoplifting at Finks Jewelers reported on July 8.

Zinno was arrested along with two co-conspirators in connection with another bank robbery that had been reported in Stafford County on Monday.

The three are currently in custody at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.