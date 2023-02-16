Update: Madison County authorities search for missing, endangered senior

Update: Wednesday, 10:44 p.m. Jimmy Graves has been located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 86-year-old male.

Jimmy Graves, 86, of Syria, was reported missing to the office at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Graves, who has dementia, was last seen in the Criglersville area.

He is driving a silver 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with VA Tag KFM2950. The vehicle has Graves Mountain Lodge written on the side and back.

Graves was wearing a red and white cap that has Graves Musical Festival on the front.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.