Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news madison county authorities search for missing endangered senior with dementia
Local

Update: Madison County authorities search for missing, endangered senior

Chris Graham
Published:

Jimmy GravesUpdate: Wednesday, 10:44 p.m. Jimmy Graves has been located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

 

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 86-year-old male.

Jimmy Graves, 86, of Syria, was reported missing to the office at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Graves, who has dementia, was last seen in the Criglersville area.

He is driving a silver 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with VA Tag KFM2950. The vehicle has Graves Mountain Lodge written on the side and back.

Graves was wearing a red and white cap that has Graves Musical Festival on the front.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

reece beekman jayden gardner
Sports

That was ugly: Five observations from #6 Virginia’s 61-58 win over three-win Louisville

Chris Graham
Linda Thomas 2
Local

Stuarts Draft woman last seen a week ago reported missing on Wednesday

Chris Graham

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on the morning of Feb. 8.

deflated basketball
Sports

Sixth-ranked Virginia deflates Louisville upset bid, holds on for 61-58 ACC road win

Chris Graham

Louisville had won three games all year. Virginia had lost four. There’s a reason they have you play the game.

Local

Waynesboro Schools ‘getting significantly more city funds’ but budget is currently unbalanced

Rebecca Barnabi
broadband internet
U.S./World

Hello, again: Legislation reintroduced to prevent taxation of broadband grant funding

Rebecca Barnabi
teen girl with face in hands
U.S./World

Majority of teen girls feel sad, hopeless; ‘need more support to thrive’

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Sports

Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why doesn’t Tony Bennett get in-state recruits?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy