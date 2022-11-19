Menu
Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years
Local/Virginia

Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years

Chris Graham
Published:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A drug kingpin who oversaw an intricate network overseeing 17 small-time drug dealers in the Lynchburg area was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison.

Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of heroin.

Horsley was also convicted on four counts of distribution of cocaine.

According to evidence presented at trial, Horsley led a drug trafficking conspiracy where he was responsible for supplying and facilitating the distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana by managing a network of more than 17 drug dealers throughout the Lynchburg area.

Horsley’s reach and influence over the Lynchburg region’s drug network was so vast that one co-conspirator wrote in a text, “when you wait, you make the whole city wait.”

The investigation culminated when the Lynchburg Police Department executed search warrants at residences used by Horsley and his co-conspirators and found nearly two kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of heroin, and more than three kilograms of methamphetamine.

These narcotics had a street value of more than $1 million.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

