Lexington man receives life-threatening stab wound after altercation with acquaintance

A 40-year-old Lexington man suffered a life-threatening stab wound early this morning after an altercation at a South Jefferson Street apartment.

Lexington Police responded at 2:02 a.m. and found the adult male victim. Police officers on scene rendered first aid to the victim.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The preliminary investigation by police indicates a physical altercation between the victim and a woman who allegedly knew each other. No relationship information was provided by police.

Police have arrested Angelica Jaynelle Long-Stores, 33, and charged her with felony malicious wounding.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (540) 462-3723.