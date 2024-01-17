Countries
Home Lexington man receives life-threatening stab wound after altercation with acquaintance
Cops & Courts, Local

Lexington man receives life-threatening stab wound after altercation with acquaintance

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ambulance
(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

A 40-year-old Lexington man suffered a life-threatening stab wound early this morning after an altercation at a South Jefferson Street apartment.

Lexington Police responded at 2:02 a.m. and found the adult male victim. Police officers on scene rendered first aid to the victim.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The preliminary investigation by police indicates a physical altercation between the victim and a woman who allegedly knew each other. No relationship information was provided by police.

Police have arrested Angelica Jaynelle Long-Stores, 33, and charged her with felony malicious wounding.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (540) 462-3723.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

