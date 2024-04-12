Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home League of Women Voters of Virginia invite students to participate in poster contest
Arts & Media, Politics, Virginia

League of Women Voters of Virginia invite students to participate in poster contest

Crystal Graham
Published date:
election illustration
(© HilaryDesign – stock.adobe.com)

For civic-minded youth, the League of Women Voters of Virginia is holding a poster contest on the theme “Every Vote Counts – and is Counted.”

Middle and high school students are invited to use their creativity to design and submit a poster to help educate both students and voters on the importance of voting.

The posters will be judged by a League committee. Cash prizes will be awarded: $750 for first, $350 for second and $250 for third place. Winners will be selected at the middle and high school levels.

Students are invited to submit a poster for one of these contest themes:

  1. Voting is Important in Our Democracy
  2. Voting Requires Following Specific Laws
  3. Voting and a Vote Should Depend on True, Not False, Information
  4. Every Vote will be Handled Legally, Carefully and Counted Correctly

Winning posters will be used this fall to support the League’s efforts to inform eligible voters about their critical role in upcoming elections and to help them avoid efforts to misinform or otherwise interfere with the right to vote.

For more information, visit https://my.lwv.org/virginia/2024-youth-poster-contest

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired
2 Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday
3 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
4 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
5 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’

Latest News

labor strike work
Economy, Politics, US & World

Legislation moves to U.S. Senate to reauthorize Obama law for youth workforce development

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech
Schools, Virginia

Virginia Tech to remember 32 victims of mass shooting in weekend, Tuesday events

Crystal Graham

Virginia Tech will hold numerous events on Saturday and Tuesday to remember the 32 victims of a mass shooting at the campus on April 16, 2007.

virginia politics
Economy, Virginia

EPL America investing $37.4M, adding 24 new jobs at Danville facility

Chris Graham

A mere $90,000 state grant will help bring in a $37.4 million expansion for EPL America in Danville. This is a good deal there, Mr. Governor.

2024 pvcc art exhibit
Arts & Media, Local, Schools

PVCC celebrates students artists with reception, color-in and chocolate

Crystal Graham
government meeting
Local, Politics

Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals sets schedule for May 2 public hearings

Chris Graham
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Sports

Richmond walks off Akron on error in bottom of the ninth, winning 2-1

Chris Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides blow late lead, fall 4-3 to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, for fourth straight loss

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status