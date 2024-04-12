League of Women Voters of Virginia invite students to participate in poster contest

For civic-minded youth, the League of Women Voters of Virginia is holding a poster contest on the theme “Every Vote Counts – and is Counted.”

Middle and high school students are invited to use their creativity to design and submit a poster to help educate both students and voters on the importance of voting.

The posters will be judged by a League committee. Cash prizes will be awarded: $750 for first, $350 for second and $250 for third place. Winners will be selected at the middle and high school levels.

Students are invited to submit a poster for one of these contest themes:

Voting is Important in Our Democracy Voting Requires Following Specific Laws Voting and a Vote Should Depend on True, Not False, Information Every Vote will be Handled Legally, Carefully and Counted Correctly

Winning posters will be used this fall to support the League’s efforts to inform eligible voters about their critical role in upcoming elections and to help them avoid efforts to misinform or otherwise interfere with the right to vote.

For more information, visit https://my.lwv.org/virginia/2024-youth-poster-contest