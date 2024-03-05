Countries
Jury sides with Rockbridge County on fate of 71 animals at Natural Bridge Zoo

Crystal Graham
Published date:
elephant eye close up zoo
(Stock photo, elephant eye, © heyjojo19 – stock.adobe.com)

Rockbridge County has been granted custody of 71 animals from Natural Bridge Zoo following a six-day jury trial and more than 10 hours of deliberation.

The animals include:

  • 4 Giraffes
  • 17 Capuchins
  • 14 Tortoises
  • 3 Pythons
  • 1 Skink
  • 1 Mini Donkey
  • 14 Macaws
  • 1 Gibbon
  • 6 Cotton-Topped Tamarins
  • 3 Ground Hornbills
  • 6 Turtles
  • 1 Dog

According to WFXR, 29 animals that were seized will be returned to the zoo.

A total of 89 animals were seized and impounded on Dec. 6, according to a notice filed with Rockbridge County Circuit Court.

Attorney General Jason Miyares’ animal law unit represented Rockbridge County and secured the verdict announced today.

“Virginians support clean, safe environments for animals, whether they be personal pets or zoo animals,” said Miyares. “We are grateful for the jury’s thorough deliberation and thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance in ensuring the future welfare of these animals.”

Post-trial motions are scheduled for April 4 at 2 p.m.

The criminal investigation remains open and ongoing, according to the OAG.

The family was unsure after the seizure if the zoo would survive the ordeal.

“I know we will be attacked and slandered but I hope we will also be understood and empathized with,” said family spokesperson Gretchen Mogensen after the seizure. “Moving forward will be an immense mental and even more financial challenge. I do not know if we will survive as a facility or if we will fall at the cruel hands that have sought to bring us down.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to support Karl and Debbie Mogensen which have owned and operated Natural Bridge Zoo since 1972. More than $10,000 has been raised to support the family.

The zoo closed for the 2023 season on Nov. 27. The zoo had planned to reopen this month, according to its website.

The zoo has not yet posted an official response to the trial or seizures.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

