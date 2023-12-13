Office of Attorney General responds to Natural Bridge Zoo investigation, seizures

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed seizures at the Natural Bridge Zoo for alleged offenses including care of companion animal by owner, care of agricultural animal by owner and cruelty to animals.

The search warrant was issued and executed this month and filed in Rockbridge County Circuit Court.

According to a notice filed with the court, 95 animals were seized and impounded on Dec. 6 due to “a determination that the animals have been subject to cruel treatment or neglect.”

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. to grant ownership to the County of Rockbridge if the court finds the owners have abandoned, cruelly treated or neglected the animals.

The hearing will also address the fate of three female and one male giraffe which have not been impounded.

The OAG confirmed a white Bengal tiger was euthanized during the seizures.

“The tiger was euthanized with consent of the owners to humanely end its suffering upon recommendation by the specialist veterinarian following their examination,” said Victoria LaCivita, Director of Communication for the Office of the Attorney General in Richmond.

The following were seized under the authority of the warrant:

12 white-faced capuchin

4 brown-faced capuchin

2 red-ruffed lemur

3 black-and-white-ruffed lemur

6 cotton-top tamarin

2 gibbon

2 sacred ibis

3 ground hornbills

1 kookaburra

15 macaws

4 amazon parrots

2 pint gray cockatoos

1 sulfer-crested cocatoo

1 serval

2 Burmese pythons

2 ball pythons

5 red-eared slider

1 painted turtle

1 skink

14 tortoises

1 mini donkey

1 donkey

1 sheep

2 llama

1 dog (Kuvasz type)

6 ring-tailed lemurs

1 euthanized white Bengal tiger

7 deceased serval

1 deceased dog (Kuvasz type)

1 giraffe cape (skin)

1 deceased llama

5 deceased cranes

1 deceased de brazzas

1 deceased alligator

Legs of zebra

1 deceased red-ruffed lemur

1 giraffe head

1 deceased guenon

1 deceased mandrill

1 deceased grey-crowned crane

2 deceased ground hornbills

1 deceased white-faced capuchin

1 deceased green-winged macaw

1 deceased sitatunga

1 mandrill head

1 bongo pelt

1 deceased gibbon

2 giraffe tails

1 zebra pelt

1 deceased Burmese python

3 giraffe legs

5 baggies frozen giraffe feces

3 specimen jars labeled “Asha”

DVRs

Computers

Documents

Cell phones and digital data

Log books

The OAG told AFP they “will not be commenting further as this remains an ongoing investigation.”

