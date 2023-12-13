Countries
Home Office of Attorney General responds to Natural Bridge Zoo investigation, seizures
Local

Office of Attorney General responds to Natural Bridge Zoo investigation, seizures

Crystal Graham
Published date:
elephant eye close up zoo
(Stock photo, elephant eye, © heyjojo19 – stock.adobe.com)

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed seizures at the Natural Bridge Zoo for alleged offenses including care of companion animal by owner, care of agricultural animal by owner and cruelty to animals.

The search warrant was issued and executed this month and filed in Rockbridge County Circuit Court.

According to a notice filed with the court, 95 animals were seized and impounded on Dec. 6 due to “a determination that the animals have been subject to cruel treatment or neglect.”

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. to grant ownership to the County of Rockbridge if the court finds the owners have abandoned, cruelly treated or neglected the animals.

The hearing will also address the fate of three female and one male giraffe which have not been impounded.

The OAG confirmed a white Bengal tiger was euthanized during the seizures.

“The tiger was euthanized with consent of the owners to humanely end its suffering upon recommendation by the specialist veterinarian following their examination,” said Victoria LaCivita, Director of Communication for the Office of the Attorney General in Richmond.

The following were seized under the authority of the warrant:

  • 12 white-faced capuchin
  • 4 brown-faced capuchin
  • 2 red-ruffed lemur
  • 3 black-and-white-ruffed lemur
  • 6 cotton-top tamarin
  • 2 gibbon
  • 2 sacred ibis
  • 3 ground hornbills
  • 1 kookaburra
  • 15 macaws
  • 4 amazon parrots
  • 2 pint gray cockatoos
  • 1 sulfer-crested cocatoo
  • 1 serval
  • 2 Burmese pythons
  • 2 ball pythons
  • 5 red-eared slider
  • 1 painted turtle
  • 1 skink
  • 14 tortoises
  • 1 mini donkey
  • 1 donkey
  • 1 sheep
  • 2 llama
  • 1 dog (Kuvasz type)
  • 6 ring-tailed lemurs
  • 1 euthanized white Bengal tiger
  • 7 deceased serval
  • 1 deceased dog (Kuvasz type)
  • 1 giraffe cape (skin)
  • 1 deceased llama
  • 5 deceased cranes
  • 1 deceased de brazzas
  • 1 deceased alligator
  • Legs of zebra
  • 1 deceased red-ruffed lemur
  • 1 giraffe head
  • 1 deceased guenon
  • 1 deceased mandrill
  • 1 deceased grey-crowned crane
  • 2 deceased ground hornbills
  • 1 deceased white-faced capuchin
  • 1 deceased green-winged macaw
  • 1 deceased sitatunga
  • 1 mandrill head
  • 1 bongo pelt
  • 1 deceased gibbon
  • 2 giraffe tails
  • 1 zebra pelt
  • 1 deceased Burmese python
  • 3 giraffe legs
  • 5 baggies frozen giraffe feces
  • 3 specimen jars labeled “Asha”
  • DVRs
  • Computers
  • Documents
  • Cell phones and digital data
  • Log books

The OAG told AFP they “will not be commenting further as this remains an ongoing investigation.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

