Judge John Hodgman to bring fake legal comedy to the Paramount on Halloween

Upfront Inc. announces a live show of the Judge John Hodgman: Van Freaks Roadshow Tour at The Paramount Theater on October 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Direct from the Webby Award-winning Judge John Hodgman Podcast, Judge John Hodgman and Bailiff Jesse Thorn are bringing their mix of non-swearing comedy, pop culture obsession, and sheer, unadulterated, fake legal wisdom to the stage.

Do you have a case that would be good for the live show? Submit your case online.

Tickets range from $27.50 to $77.50 per person. Tickets are on sale now.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main St., in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit maximumfun.org/podcasts/judge-john-hodgman