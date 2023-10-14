Countries
Judge John Hodgman to bring fake legal comedy to the Paramount on Halloween
Arts & Culture, Local

Judge John Hodgman to bring fake legal comedy to the Paramount on Halloween

Crystal Graham
Published date:

judge john hodgmanUpfront Inc. announces a live show of the Judge John Hodgman: Van Freaks Roadshow Tour at The Paramount Theater on October 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Direct from the Webby Award-winning Judge John Hodgman Podcast, Judge John Hodgman and Bailiff Jesse Thorn are bringing their mix of non-swearing comedy, pop culture obsession, and sheer, unadulterated, fake legal wisdom to the stage.

Do you have a case that would be good for the live show? Submit your case online.

Tickets range from $27.50 to $77.50 per person. Tickets are on sale now.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main St., in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit maximumfun.org/podcasts/judge-john-hodgman

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

