Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Inspiring them to dream’: Johnson & Johnson professionals share career journeys
Local, Schools

‘Inspiring them to dream’: Johnson & Johnson professionals share career journeys

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Waynesboro Schools.

A partnership between Waynesboro Schools and Johnson & Johnson brought a diverse panel of accomplished professionals to Waynesboro High on March 8, 2024.

The Johnson & Johnson professionals shared personal journeys, challenges and triumphs to inspire the next generation of leaders.

“Champions of Resilience featured panelists from various backgrounds and industries and provided a platform for students to connect with stories that resonated with their own aspirations. Through candid discussions and insightful reflections, attendees gained valuable insights into the power of perseverance, the importance of embracing diversity, and the limitless possibilities that await individuals who dare to dream.

A highlight of the event was the interactive question-and-answer session, in which students had the opportunity to engage directly with the panelists, ask thought-provoking questions and seek advice on their own career journeys. The lively exchange of ideas fostered a sense of connection and empowerment among attendees, leaving a lasting impression on all who participated.

The success of “Champions of Resilience” would not have been possible without the support of the dedicated panelists, and organizers including Waynesboro High School (WHS) Career Coach, Beth Burdick, WHS Assistant Principal, Melissa Cobb and Johnson & Johnson, whose contributions helped make this event a resounding success.

“Being part of the “Inspiring Champions of Reliance” panelist discussion for Waynesboro High School students was a true honor. Inspiring them to dream and empowering WHS Students to turn those dreams into reality, regardless of the challenges they may face along the way, helps shape a future of reality and perseverance. Watching the students interact with our J&J team after the discussion and sharing their personal stories with us was incredibly rewarding to feel that we made an impact on their lives with this amazing group of students,” Melissa Miculis, Johnson & Johnson, Strategic Market Director, African Ancestry Leadership Council (AALC) Co-Chair, said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Bubblicious! Virginia gets NCAA Tournament invite, to play in First Four on Tuesday
2 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Colorado State
3 Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
4 Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

ncaa tournament
Sports

Scott German: Virginia clearly didn’t deserve an NCAA Tournament bid

Scott German
job interview
Economy, Virginia

Virginia Works: Unemployment claims return to pre-COVID-19 levels

Rebecca Barnabi

Initial unemployment claims edged up for the last filing week in Virginia and reflect pre-pandemic volumes, according to Virginia Works.

Arts & Culture, Virginia

‘National models for aviation and the arts’: Two young Virginia artists qualify in global contest

Rebecca Barnabi

Two Virginia students were selected for the International Aviation Art Contest sponsored by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

employee clocking in to work
Economy, Virginia

Virginia Jersey Mike’s franchisee pays $108K in penalties to resolve child labor infractions

Crystal Graham
emily henline nashville
Arts & Culture, Local

Emily Henline: From the Shenandoah Valley to Nashville, she’s living ‘the dream’

Crystal Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond man, convicted felon sentenced to 42 months in prison for firearms charge

Crystal Graham
HPV vaccine
Health, Local, Schools

In-school, no cost vaccine clinics offered in area middle and high schools this spring

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status