‘Inspiring them to dream’: Johnson & Johnson professionals share career journeys

A partnership between Waynesboro Schools and Johnson & Johnson brought a diverse panel of accomplished professionals to Waynesboro High on March 8, 2024.

The Johnson & Johnson professionals shared personal journeys, challenges and triumphs to inspire the next generation of leaders.

“Champions of Resilience featured panelists from various backgrounds and industries and provided a platform for students to connect with stories that resonated with their own aspirations. Through candid discussions and insightful reflections, attendees gained valuable insights into the power of perseverance, the importance of embracing diversity, and the limitless possibilities that await individuals who dare to dream.

A highlight of the event was the interactive question-and-answer session, in which students had the opportunity to engage directly with the panelists, ask thought-provoking questions and seek advice on their own career journeys. The lively exchange of ideas fostered a sense of connection and empowerment among attendees, leaving a lasting impression on all who participated.

The success of “Champions of Resilience” would not have been possible without the support of the dedicated panelists, and organizers including Waynesboro High School (WHS) Career Coach, Beth Burdick, WHS Assistant Principal, Melissa Cobb and Johnson & Johnson, whose contributions helped make this event a resounding success.

“Being part of the “Inspiring Champions of Reliance” panelist discussion for Waynesboro High School students was a true honor. Inspiring them to dream and empowering WHS Students to turn those dreams into reality, regardless of the challenges they may face along the way, helps shape a future of reality and perseverance. Watching the students interact with our J&J team after the discussion and sharing their personal stories with us was incredibly rewarding to feel that we made an impact on their lives with this amazing group of students,” Melissa Miculis, Johnson & Johnson, Strategic Market Director, African Ancestry Leadership Council (AALC) Co-Chair, said.