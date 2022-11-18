‘I know how much hurting is going on:’ Warner responds to UVA shootings

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia held a media press conference Thursday morning and responded to the shooting of three football players at UVA.

He spoke on “how many times we have seen these brutal, senseless killings” like at UVA on Sunday night.

“I know people around Charlottesville, around the Commonwealth, around the country, want to hear more from politicians than thoughts and prayers. I think this is evidence again that we need to do much more in terms of mental health [and gun safety],” Warner said.

He said he thinks about the young men who were killed “who had bright futures ahead of them.”

Legislators must do at the state and federal levels whatever necessary to prevent future tragedies.

“To the UVA community, to the Charlottesville community, I know how much hurting is going on,” Warner said.