Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news i know how much hurting is going on warner responds to uva shootings
Government/Politics

‘I know how much hurting is going on:’ Warner responds to UVA shootings

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
uva logo
Logo: UVA Athletics

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia held a media press conference Thursday morning and responded to the shooting of three football players at UVA.

He spoke on “how many times we have seen these brutal, senseless killings” like at UVA on Sunday night.

“I know people around Charlottesville, around the Commonwealth, around the country, want to hear more from politicians than thoughts and prayers. I think this is evidence again that we need to do much more in terms of mental health [and gun safety],” Warner said.

He said he thinks about the young men who were killed “who had bright futures ahead of them.”

Legislators must do at the state and federal levels whatever necessary to prevent future tragedies.

“To the UVA community, to the Charlottesville community, I know how much hurting is going on,” Warner said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Bag check! TSA reminds air travelers some Thanksgiving leftovers are not permitted
Rebecca Barnabi

Woman-owned healthcare management firm to relocate and expand in Norfolk
Rebecca Barnabi

A government healthcare management and technology consulting firm will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand in the city of Norfolk.

thanksgiving leftovers

Food safety expert on holiday leftovers: ‘When in doubt, throw it out’
Crystal Graham

Thanksgiving should be a meal that is safely enjoyed with family and friends, and Virginia Tech experts have some tips to ensure holiday classics are safely enjoyed in the days and weeks that follow.

INFORM Consumers Act passes House, would protect retail against online theft
Rebecca Barnabi
cutting christmas tree

Christmas tree growers gearing up for ‘Evergreen Friday’
NewsDesk
thanksgiving turkey

Virginia’s signature Thanksgiving dish will cost 11 percent more than last year
Rebecca Barnabi
thanksgiving travel

Travel likely to be frustrating for those looking to spend the holidays with family and friends
Crystal Graham