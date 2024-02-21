Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Homicide victim identified in Richmond double shooting; 18-year-old suspect arrested
Police, Virginia

Homicide victim identified in Richmond double shooting; 18-year-old suspect arrested

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Aaron Marcus mugshot
Aaron Marcus, 18, Richmond

Richmond Police have identified the homicide victim in a fatal double shooting early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Dwight Wright, 31, of Richmond.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Aaron Marcus, of Richmond, on Tuesday. Marcus has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Additional charges are pending.

On Sunday at 3:22 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of West Broad Street in Richmond for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Wright, with an apparent gunshot wound, down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were also notified of an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds who had been transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital. Detectives determined that he was also involved in the shooting on West Broad Street that followed an altercation.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call (804) 646-6996.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Waynesboro students create ‘dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union
3 Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health
4 Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia
5 Listless Virginia pantsed by Virginia Tech in front of national TV audience

Latest News

business money
Local, Police

Winchester man convicted of defrauding Virginia Employment Commission, must pay $100K

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Local

Women’s History Month: Root to Table hosts women in culinary, agriculture celebration

Rebecca Barnabi

Root to Table will celebrate women in culinary and agriculture on Sunday, March 10 and Monday, March 11, 2024 in Charlottesville.

high school college student computer laptop
Local, Schools

Glitches, errors with college FAFSA form leads Mary Baldwin to open its doors for help

Crystal Graham

Students and families in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are not alone in struggling with the 2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin on the clock to sign gun safety bills passed by both Virginia chambers

Crystal Graham
cyber bullying
Basketball, Football, Sports

Mailbag: What is it with UVA fans being such assholes after a loss?

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia man to face minimum 20 year prison sentence for drug trafficking crimes

Crystal Graham
house value increase graphic
Economy, Local

Augusta County real estate assessments are in the mail; how to appeal or apply for tax relief

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status