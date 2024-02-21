Homicide victim identified in Richmond double shooting; 18-year-old suspect arrested

Richmond Police have identified the homicide victim in a fatal double shooting early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Dwight Wright, 31, of Richmond.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Aaron Marcus, of Richmond, on Tuesday. Marcus has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Additional charges are pending.

On Sunday at 3:22 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of West Broad Street in Richmond for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Wright, with an apparent gunshot wound, down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were also notified of an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds who had been transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital. Detectives determined that he was also involved in the shooting on West Broad Street that followed an altercation.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call (804) 646-6996.