Henry County: Single-vehicle crash on Route 684 claims life of driver

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:01 p.m. in Henry County.

Maurice O’Neal Washington, 56, of Bassett, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash on Route 684, four tenths of a mile south of Route 1163.

A 2016 Audi Q5 was traveling north on Route 684, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the concrete pillars.

The driver of the vehicle, O’Neal Washington, was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.