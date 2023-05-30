Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsheadwaters soil water conservation district to host free workshop with cost share information
Local

Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation District to host free workshop with cost share information

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
wheat harvest farm
(© sergbob – stock.adobe.com)

Local farmers and homeowners are invited to a free Cost Share Open House hosted by the Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation District.

The open house will be held Thursday, June 15, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Smith West Room of the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Lunch will be included.

The two-hour introductory workshop will explain the Virginia Agricultural Cost Share Program (VACS) and the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP). Information about installing Conservation Best Management Practices on farms and in backyards will also be discussed.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia Democrats lead effort to block Mountain Valley Pipeline approval from debt-ceiling bill
2 U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide
3 Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history
4 Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest
5 Horseracing officials to hold emergency summit on deaths at Churchill Downs

Latest News

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels blasted by Erie, 11-1, have now lost five straight

Chris Graham
missing
Virginia

Fairfax County Police Department leading search for missing 51-year-old woman

Chris Graham

The Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 51-year-old female. 

baseball
Sports

Army baseball coach Chris Tracz previews Charlottesville Super Regional

Jerry Ratcliffe

Army coach Chris Tracz talks with Hootie about the Cadets season, the program's fifth straight Patriot League championship and gives great insight into his team, which will take on Virginia in the Charlottesville regional opener this Friday.

chase elliott
Sports

Chase Elliott suspended for wrecking Denny Hamlin in Monday’s Coca-Cola 600

Rod Mullins
police emergency fire
Virginia

Medical emergency factors into fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange County

Chris Graham
uva baseball gelof
Sports

Get to know Virginia’s opponents in this weekend’s Charlottesville Regional

Chris Graham
business money
Local

City of Charlottesville gets coveted AAA bond rating from Moody’s, S&P

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy