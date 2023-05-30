Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation District to host free workshop with cost share information

Local farmers and homeowners are invited to a free Cost Share Open House hosted by the Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation District.
The open house will be held Thursday, June 15, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Smith West Room of the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Lunch will be included.
The two-hour introductory workshop will explain the Virginia Agricultural Cost Share Program (VACS) and the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP). Information about installing Conservation Best Management Practices on farms and in backyards will also be discussed.
Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.
Army coach Chris Tracz talks with Hootie about the Cadets season, the program's fifth straight Patriot League championship and gives great insight into his team, which will take on Virginia in the Charlottesville regional opener this Friday.