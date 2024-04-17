Headwaters invites farmers to learn about Conservation Best Management Practices on Tuesday

Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation District welcomes anyone interested in learning how to install Conservation Best Management Practices on their farm through the Virginia Agricultural Cost Share (VACS) program.

Information shared will include Cost Share Assistance and Technical Assistance. Local farmers who have successfully used the cost-share program to help their agricultural operations will also be available to share their experiences.

The event is free and refreshments will be provided on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Garber Farms Inc., 929 Buttermilk Rd., Mt. Sidney, Virginia 24467.