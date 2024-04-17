Countries
Headwaters invites farmers to learn about Conservation Best Management Practices on Tuesday
Climate, Local

Headwaters invites farmers to learn about Conservation Best Management Practices on Tuesday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
corn field in Virginia
A lush crop of well-fertilized corn. Photo courtesy of DCR.

Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation District welcomes anyone interested in learning how to install Conservation Best Management Practices on their farm through the Virginia Agricultural Cost Share (VACS) program.

Information shared will include Cost Share Assistance and Technical Assistance. Local farmers who have successfully used the cost-share program to help their agricultural operations will also be available to share their experiences.

The event is free and refreshments will be provided on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Garber Farms Inc., 929 Buttermilk Rd., Mt. Sidney, Virginia 24467.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

