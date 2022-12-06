Menu
Harrisonburg teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in August DUI crash
News

Harrisonburg teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in August DUI crash

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

An 18-year-old from Harrisonburg has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with an Aug. 23 crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Timberville teen.

Colton S. Trumbo, 18, was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 1, according to Virginia State Police.

Trumbo was transported to the Rockingham County Jail, where he was held without bond.

The crash occurred along the 18900 block of North Mountain Road at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23, according to VSP.

Trumbo was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe when he failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned multiple times.

Trumbo was ejected from the vehicle and transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Ayden W. Depoy, 18, of Timberville, was also ejected from the vehicle and transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A second passenger in the Chevrolet, a 14-year-old male, of Timberville, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

None of the teens were wearing seatbelts, according to VSP.

Chris Graham

