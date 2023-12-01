Harrisonburg man thought he was meeting car buyer; vehicle stolen by two NYC residents

A 22-year-old man who met a potential buyer and his female companion for the purpose of selling a car was the victim of an armed robbery in the Lowes parking lot in Harrisonburg.

The victim, a Harrisonburg resident who has not been named, reported that he met with the purported buyer, his companion and a small child at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

After a test drive, the male subject pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim leave the vehicle. The victim then fled on foot and called police.

The offenders left the scene in the stolen car – a black 1998 Mazda Millenia with no license plate. The offenders are believed to have traveled west on East Market Street and then on Interstate 81 southbound.

Harrisonburg Police Department officers obtained and executed a search warrant on personal items that the offenders left at the scene.

As a result of the search warrant, the offenders were identified as Miguel Angel Rincon-Gonzalez and Yoliuska Andreis Rada Hernandez, both 23, and who are believed to reside in New York City.

Rincon-Gonzalez and Rada Hernandez have several outstanding felony warrants for armed robbery and felony child endangerment.

According to the HPD, this appears to have been an isolated incident that does not pose any additional risk to the public at this time.

The Harrisonburg Police Department major crimes unit is investigating this incident and is seeking any information as to the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, Rincon-Gonzalez and Rada Hernandez.

The Harrisonburg Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to call (540) 437-2650.