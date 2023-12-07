Countries
Home Harrisonburg lifts burn ban; offers recommendations for safety
Local

Harrisonburg lifts burn ban; offers recommendations for safety

Crystal Graham
Published date:
bonfire
(© Carolina Jaramillo – stock.adobe.com)

Harrisonburg has joined a growing number of localities lifting burn bans in the state thanks to some welcome rain.

Waynesboro, Staunton and Albemarle County have also lifted burn bans.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal office is reminding residents about important safety regulations.

“While many people enjoy siting by a recreational fire in their backyard, they need to be aware of how quickly such a fire could get out of hand If proper precautions are not taken,” said HFD Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong. “Please help us keep our community safe by first keeping yourself, your family and your property safe by following these commonsense safety steps.”

Harrisonburg regulations

  • HFD only allows recreational fires to take place within city limits.
  • Fires must be contained within a fire ring no greater than 3 feet in diameter, and the ring must be made of non-combustible material such as rocks, metal, concrete or a similar material.
  • Fires cannot have wood or combustible materials piled higher than 2 feet high, and only ordinary wooden combustibles may be burned – burning pressure-treated lumber, trash, furniture or other similar items is prohibited.
  • Fire rings must be at least 25 feet away from any structure or other combustible materials, such as a fence, and the fire must be attended at all times while burning.
  • Burning large yard waste items is not allowed – they can be collected through the city’s curbside pick-up program.
  • Ashes should be disposed of in a metal container with a lid.
  • Always keep means to extinguish a fire nearby.

Community members found in violation of city burning regulations could receive a fine or court summons.

A complete list of burning regulations is available at https://harrisonburgva.gov/recreational-fire-guidelines.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

